Tottenham latest news: No prospect of Daniel Levy leaving despite ESL backlash

Daniel Levy will not walk away from his job as chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Athletic.

Why?

They claim that there is no prospect of the 59-year-old leaving his post in North London having spent the last 20 years trying to raise the club's profile.

Indeed, the report suggests that 'almost everything' Levy has done since being appointed to the board in December 2000 was to build up Spurs' value and increase their global brand.

Aside from the botched attempts to join the European Super League, that has largely been successful. After all, Spurs boast a state-of-the-art stadium, a lavish training ground and were ranked as the ninth-richest club in the world by Deloitte in January of this year.

Do people want him gone?

Such was the widespread negative reaction to the ESL proposal, a number of supporters gathered outside White Hart Lane ahead of Spurs' win over Southampton on Wednesday evening.

Some were calling for him to leave the club and the #LevyOut hashtag was trending on Twitter following the controversial news.

What did Jose Mourinho say about Levy?

Prior to his dramatic sacking on Monday, Mourinho had actually praised Levy.

Back in November, football.london quoted the Portuguese as saying: "It was one of the reasons I came because the vision that Mr Levy put in front of me about his club and the quality of the players, the quality of the squad, were the main reasons why I decided to come. I know I have a great job in my hands."

Is he under pressure?

Clearly, the report would suggest he's not under any pressure in terms of potentially losing his job but there's little getting away from the fact that Spurs are at a crucial juncture.

The Mourinho experiment didn't work and popular former manager Mauricio Pochettino looks capable of winning the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain, arguably only adding to the frustration amongst the support.

Whoever comes into the dugout ahead of next season has to hit the ground running or risk falling further behind the top four, while the future of Harry Kane is another major thing to sort out.

The Athletic recently claimed that the England captain would ask to leave Spurs if they did not qualify for the Champions League this season and a future without him surely isn't worth thinking about for many supporters, who already seem to be unhappy.

Frankly, Levy has to start getting things right.

