Man Utd news: Players shocked following supporter protest

Manchester United players were angry about how easily a group of supporters protesting against the club's owners were able to break onto the training ground, according to The Daily Mail.

What happened?

On Thursday, a group of fans blocked both entrances to United's Carrington training base before a first-team session. As per the Manchester Evening News, the groups breached security to protest against the Glazer family's ownership following the botched attempts to join the controversial European Super League.

What was the players' reaction?

The Mail report suggests players were 'shocked' at how easily that was allowed to unfold, with the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Darren Fletcher, Michael Carrick and Nemanja Matic forced to confront the protestors.

What has the fallout been?

Ed Woodward has resigned - reportedly over the remorse he felt over the club's involvement in the ESL - but, prior to that, Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail suggested Harry Maguire had confronted him when being told about the plans after the news initially broke.

Indeed, the same publication revealed that the discussion with Woodward didn't go down well amongst the squad.

Football Insider also revealed that Football Director John Murtough is fighting to save his job following Woodward's resignation.

The Daily Star claimed on Tuesday that club officials planned to beef up security ahead of the weekend clash with Leeds United, in case of potential protests.

At the moment, there would appear to be a number of problems behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

What did some of the United players say?

Luke Shaw spoke out against the proposals, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes dropped hints on social media that they were against the idea.

Former United star Ander Herrera was one of the first to criticise the idea, while Old Trafford legend Gary Neville launched an impassioned reaction to the ESL news on Sky Sports.

What have the Glazer family said?

After the Super League collapsed, a statement from Joel Glazer on their official website read: "We got it wrong, and we want to show that we can put things right.

"Although the wounds are raw and I understand that it will take time for the scars to heal, I am personally committed to rebuilding trust with our fans and learning from the message you delivered with such conviction."

