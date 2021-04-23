VAR was a talking point once again as Arsenal welcomed Everton to the Emirates Stadium on Friday evening.

The first half between the two sides was very poor with few chances for either side.

But Arsenal thought they had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock when they were given a penalty five minutes into the second half.

Dani Ceballos went down inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

However, the spot-kick was ruled out by VAR when it was adjudged that there was an offside in the build-up.

Watch the moment below...

The. Game. Is. Gone. That is another ridiculous VAR decision.

It can be argued that Arsenal should not have been given a penalty in the first place.

The contact was minimal - there may not have been any at all - but that didn't stop Ceballos throwing himself to the ground.

But, regardless of Ceballos' actions, the fact that the penalty was wiped out due to Pepe being being offside by a millimeter is shambolic.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

GiveMeSport (GMS) is a sport media outlet providing exclusive player and manager interviews, and providing fans with up-to-date features, match previews and match reviews. We share breaking domestic and European sports news, results, fixtures and stats, as well as photos and videos on trending sports topics. As the number one Facebook Sport Publisher, GMS reaches over 30M unique visitors monthly, including 26M Facebook fans, more than ESPN (19.2M) or SkySports (11.64M).

GIVEMESPORT is part of the Snack Media Group, a leading independent sports digital media company with over 70 million sports fans, specialising in multi-channel content creation, distributed at scale, through data driven engagement strategies.

News Now - Sport News