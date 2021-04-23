Another card for the YouTube vs TikTok boxing event has been announced - AnEsonGib will fight Taylor Holder on June 12.

The upcoming YouTube vs TikTok boxing event is the latest set up to entertain hundreds and thousands, if not millions of fans.

Social Media is huge in the modern age, and what started as a crazy idea when KSI and Joe Weller fought each other in the ring, became a phenomenon following KSI squaring up against American Logan Paul.

Now it seems like influencers getting into the boxing ring is here to stay, and some celebrities like former World Strongman Eddie Hall are following suit.

The YouTube vs TikTok event is taking place on June 12 and some fighters are still to be announced, but they have now confirmed another bout which will be happening in the ring.

AnEsonGib vs Taylor Holder announced

Famous TikTok star Taylor Holder was one of the few influencers announced who did not have an opponent.

Instead, organisers Social Glove decided to let fans of social media decide who he would come up against.

It seems like from the start of allowing the fans to pick that there was going to be only one YouTuber to fight against Taylor Holder, as many flocked to vote for AnEsonGib.

A few weeks back he confirmed that he had signed a contract to be a part of a fight, adding more fuel to the fire that he would be involved in the event. Now it has been confirmed that he is fighting Taylor Holder.

AnEsonGib is a very famous British YouTuber, who has worked with some of the Sidemen, and has also entered the ring in the past. He fought controversial American YouTuber Jake Paul, but it did not end well for him as the fight was stopped in the first round and Jake Paul was given the win.

The fight between Gib and Taylor Holder is one of seven happening on the night in the ‘battle of the platforms’ and also includes other stars like Bryce Hall and Deji.

