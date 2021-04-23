The first half between Arsenal and Everton was a very poor affair with few chances for either side.

But the game came to life in the second half.

Arsenal thought they had a penalty when Dani Ceballos was taken down inside the box.

However, the penalty was ruled out after the tightest of offsides in the build-up.

The Gunners then fell behind when Bernd Leno made a truly awful mistake.

Richarlison found himself in a threatening position but his attempt at a cross should easily have been gathered by Leno.

But the German stopper failed to collect and the ball hit his heel and rolled into the net.

Oh no, Bernd. That is the definition of a shocker.

That mistake proved to be costly as Arsenal failed to find a equaliser and fell to a one goal defeat.

Arsenal remain in ninth having amassed 46 points from 33 games. They could fall into the bottom half by the end of the weekend if results go against them.

Everton, meanwhile, are one place higher and six points better off than the Gunners.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are now just three points off the top four and are still well in the mix to qualify for the Champions League.

