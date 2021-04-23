Arsenal fans desperately want Stan Kroenke to sell the club.

The American businessman already had a poor relationship with Arsenal fans when it was announced that the club would participate in the Super League.

They have since withdrawn from the competition but that has done little to calm down the supporters.

Thousands of Arsenal fans protested and called for Kroenke to leave the club before their game against Everton on Friday evening.

But who would be interested in buying Arsenal?

Daniel Ek, CEO and founder of Spotify, announced his interest in buying the club as fans protested against Kroenke's ownership.

He wrote on Twitter: "As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring."

The Swede, who is 38 years old, founded Spotify in 2006.

The company has soared in popularity over the years and is now one of the world’s largest music streaming service providers.

According to Forbes, Ek has a net worth of $4.7B, meaning he has the money needed to run Arsenal.

He may find it tough to convince Kroenke to sell, though.

Kroenke's son, Josh, said that they want to stay as owners of Arsenal.

"We have no intention of selling," he said earlier this week, per the Standard.

He added: “I believe we are fit to carry on in our position as custodians of Arsenal. “We were put in a very difficult position by forces outside of the club.

“We have the same plans for summer that we had several weeks ago and I’m still excited about those.

“So I might be met with mistrust, I might be met with scepticism, but over time I hope to establish some sort of relationship with our supporter groups and show them that we are capable of taking our club forward.”

Ek will have a tough time convincing Kroenke to sell. Maybe, just maybe, the protests on Friday evening might have changed the American's stance.

