Roy Keane was a tremendous player.

The Irishman won so much during his time at Manchester United.

Having signed for the club in 2003, Keane would feature 480 times and help United win 17 trophies across a 12-year spell.

Keane is one of United's greatest ever captains.

What made him such a good captain is that he always gave 100% and he demanded the same from his teammates.

He was a true professional.

That sometimes led to him losing it with teammates. And one player he once went berserk at was Gerard Pique.

Pique, speaking to the Players' Tribune, revealed how Keane went mental at him when his phone went off in the changing room. Pique was just 18 years old at the time.

"One of my very first matches at Old Trafford, we were in the dressing room getting ready, and I was nervous as hell," he started.

"Imagine it - I'm 18 years old, and I'm sitting in that little dressing room putting on my socks next to Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ryan Giggs and Rio Ferdinand. I wanted to be invisible. I was thinking, 'Just do your job and go unnoticed'.

"So we're sitting there waiting for the gaffer (Sir Alex Ferguson) to come in and speak to us, and I'm literally sitting right next to Roy Keane.

"The dressing room is so small that our legs are almost touching. There's no space at all. It's dead quiet. All of a sudden, you could hear this little vibration. Very soft. Roy is looking around the room.

"I realise it's me. It's my cell phone. I left it on vibrate, and it's in the pocket of my pants, stuffed in the clothes bag that's hanging right behind Roy's head.

"Roy can't find where the noise is coming from. Now he's looking around the room like a maniac.

"He screams out to everybody, 'Whose phone is that?!'. Silence. He asks again. Silence. He asks a third time. 'Whose. Bloody. F***ing. Phone. Is. That?!' Finally, I spoke up, like a little boy. Very softly, I said, 'I'm so sorry. It's mine'.

"Roy lost his mind! He went nuts in front of everybody! It was incredible. I almost s**t myself. But it was a good lesson."

Keane really didn't take any prisoners.

Pique was only 18 years old and had just joined the club but that didn't matter to Keane whatsoever.

