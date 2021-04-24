The race for the La Liga title is set to go down to the wire.

Atletico Madrid currently lead the way having amassed 73 points from their opening 32 games.

But their fierce rivals, Real Madrid, are only three points adrift, with Barcelona also in the hunt.

With the Madrid sides both in contention to win the Spanish league title, we've taken a trip down memory lane and remembered a clash between Fernando Torres and Cristiano Ronaldo.

On May 10, 2017, Atletico welcomed Real to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for their Champions League semi-final second leg clash.

Atletico had a mountain to climb having lost 3-0 at the home of their fierce rivals.

They were given hope that they could pull off a miracle when they raced into a 2-0 lead after 16 minutes.

But their hopes of advancing took a huge blow when Isco struck in the 42nd minute.

Torres would then clash with Ronaldo minutes later.

The Spaniard pushed Ronaldo before squaring up to his opponent.

The two exchanged words and the Portuguese legend ended up walking away with a big smile on his face.

Watch the moment below:

So, why was Torres so angry?

Atletico had only just conceded and according to AS, he was not happy with how Ronaldo celebrated the goal.

The Portuguese legend shushed the Atletico supporters and Torres took exception to that.

Per Marca, Torres said to Ronaldo “What’s wrong with you?”

He then called Ronaldo a clown.

Ronaldo, making reference to Atletico's impending exit from the competition, responded: "Go home, idiot."

Torres then called Ronaldo a "son of a b***h" as he was walking away.

Torres rarely lost his temper in his career but Ronaldo well and truly had him rattled here.

There were no further goals as Real Madrid progressed to the final. They would go on to beat Juventus 4-1 to win their 12th European Cup title.

