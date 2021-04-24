Erling Braut Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are widely viewed as the heirs to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's throne.

The modern era of football has been unique in witnessing two players of legendary proportions battling it out year after year and winning a staggering 11 Ballon d'Or trophies between them.

And although it's unlikely that Haaland and Mbappe will ever dominate the beautiful game to the same degree, one can't help feeling that they are the natural fit to become world-class rivals.

Mbappe vs Haaland: The new Ronaldo vs Messi?

Besides, as much as I'd like to pretend that we're all perfect football fans who appreciate each player for what they bring to the table, let's be honest here - we all love a cheeky comparison.

From whether Ronaldo has scored more penalties to whether Messi has a better record in finals, we've all gone down the rabbit hole of seeing who gets the upper hand in certain categories.

As such, it doesn't feel premature to put Haaland and Mbappe under a similar microscope with both players now attracting interest and producing the data typical of Ballon d'Or winners.

Which young superstar is better?

However, sadly, we'd be lying if we said that there was the same depth of statistics to play around with when it comes to players who are ultimately still just 22 and 20 years old respectively.

But one area in which both Haaland and Mbappe are built up with data and information from top to toe is FIFA 21 with the two superstars being attributed with numbers out of 100 for each key skill.

Now, readers with good memories might recall that we've already revealed the winner when it comes to all 29 in-game attributes, but today we're going one step further.

Team of Haalands vs team of Mbappes

That's because YouTuber 'Rich Leigh' has teed us up for unbridled entertainment with a FIFA 21 experiment that reveals what would happen if a team of Mbappes faced a team of Haalands.

Yes, that's right, eleven Mbappes lining up against eleven Haalands in a match you never knew you needed and the result is completing in the hands of the game with FIFA simulating all 90 minutes.

So, brace yourself for the type of madness you probably weren't expecting on a Saturday morning by checking out the absolute carnage down below:

First leg: Haalands 4-5 Mbappes

Now, it goes without saying that Haaland and Mbappe are both pretty complete footballers, as well as physical specimens, so it should come as no surprise that the first game was evenly matched.

In fact, going into the final stages at Signal Iduna Park, the scores were locked at 4-4, but there was a twist in the tale when Mbappe scored a stoppage-time winner to leave the Haalands heartbroken.

Second leg: Mbappes 8-2 Haalands (13-6)

And it's clear that the Haalands never really got over the late hammer blow because despite tying 1-1 in the early stages at the Parc des Princes, they found themselves on the end of an absolute mauling.

That's because the Mbappes inspired memories of Manchester United vs Arsenal in 2011 with an emphatic 8-2 victory on home soil, wrapping up an indisputable 13-6 scoreline on aggregate.

So, there you have it, EA Sports views the current Mbappe vs Haaland debate as pretty clear if you're judging it off who would win an imaginary game where each player was cloned 10 times...

What could be more accurate than that, huh? Ok, give us a break, it's only a bit of fun. This is the writer who investigated a simulation of giant Nicklas Bendtners playing a tiny Barcelona, after all...

Arsenal Fan RANTS about how bad Arteta is? Villareal will DESTROY us! (Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News