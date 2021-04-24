Rangers have had a tremendous season.

Steven Gerrard's side clinched their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011 and are just three games away from going the whole campaign unbeaten.

They also reached the last-16 of the Europa League and are currently in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Although there is one month of the season to go, Gerrard will already be looking at ways to strengthen his squad.

According to Football Insider, he wants to bolster his options at centre-back with a move for an Eredvisie defender touted.

What have Football Insider said?

It is believed that Rangers are in the hunt to sign Danilho Doekhi from Vitesse Arnhem.

The 22-year-old is on the Scottish giant's shortlist amid doubts about Filip Helander and George Edmundson's futures.

How has Doekhi performed this season?

Doekhi, who stands at 6 foot 3, has been a regular for Vitesse this season. He has played 27 times in the league this campaign, scoring once.

Vitesse are currently fourth in the Eredvisie and have the second best defence in the division. They've only conceded 28 times in 29 games.

Doekhi has been one of their standout performers. According to WhoScored.com, his average rating of 6.91/10 this season is the sixth highest among Vitesse players.

How much will Doekhi cost?

The Netherlands U21 international's contract will run out next season. He is available for £1.5m.

Would Doekhi be a good signing?

Doekhi has impressed over the years for Vitesse.

Just 22 years old, he's been a major part of a Vitesse side that have the second best defence in the Dutch top tier.

Given he's performed so well in the Netherlands, there's no reason why he can't excel in the Scottish Premiership.

He's young and he's affordable - he could prove to be a good signing for Rangers.

