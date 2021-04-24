Manchester United fans have every right to be excited about Amad Diallo.

The Ivorian is still just 18 years old, but he's already being granted opportunities in the first team.

United initially agreed a deal to sign the teenager in October from Atalanta, before he finalised the move in January.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has handed him five appearances so far, all from the bench - one in the FA Cup and four in the Europa League, including in the recent quarter-final against Granada.

Nevertheless, Solskjaer has stressed the young forward needs to be handled carefully.

“He’s definitely settled down well," the Norwegian told a press conference after Diallo's move. "The players have taken to him and he’s a very good character.

“[He's] a very good, smily boy who works really hard. He’s doing his sessions and getting used to us, of course. There’s always a period of adjustment needed, but he’s settled in well.”

With the games coming thick and fast for the Red Devils, it could be the perfect opportunity for Diallo to get some more minutes.

In the meantime, he's been featuring for United's under-23s and made his latest appearance against Chelsea on Friday night.

United ran out 4-2 winners against the Blues, who had been reduced to 10 men when Lucas Bergstrom was sent off.

Diallo scored a brilliant free-kick and looked lively throughout, showing he's not afraid to take players on 1v1.

That spot on the right in United's first team hasn't been nailed down by either Mason Greenwood or Daniel James, which suggests it could still be up for grabs.

He further endeared himself to United fans earlier this week with his reaction to the now collapsed European Super League, posting on Twitter: "We are all equal" with a photo of supporters protesting.

It would naturally be a huge step-up if Diallo did start playing for the senior team more regularly, but Greenwood himself is evidence of Solskjaer's belief that if you're good enough, you're old enough.

