Manchester City will be aiming to clinch their fourth straight EFL Cup trophy when they face Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola has revolutionised English football in myriad ways since taking over from Manuel Pellegrini in 2016, many of which were easy to predict given his reputation as one of the game's most innovative tactical thinkers.

But few predicted that the Mickey Mouse Cup would be renamed the Man City Cup under his tutelage.

City's dominance in the competition is verging on embarrassing.

In five of the last seven years the Citizens have fulfilled their annual obligation of lifting the first available trophy of the season, defeating Sunderland, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa at the home of English football.

Under the watch of 29-year-old Ryan Mason, who replaced Jose Mourinho earlier this week, Spurs will attempt to wrestle the trophy away from City after three years of domination.

It's the epitome of a baptism of fire in what will be just Mason's second match in senior management, but the absence of expectation could yet play into his hands.

But, in reality, cup finals often boil down to how well the players cope with the occasion.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have put together a TierMaker ranking both squads ahead of the final.

Ordering the players from 'World-class' to 'Sell ASAP', we have placed all the senior stars into eight broad categories.

Take a look below:

World-class

The presence of five City players and just two from Spurs gives an indication into why the former dominate this competition so religiously.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are the only two players from the north London outfit who come close to the world-class bracket, and their partnership, should Kane be fit in time, could hold the key to victory on Sunday.

Phil Foden's stunning 2020/21 season underlines just how well Guardiola has handled his development and it's clear the England sensation is going to the summit of world football in the coming years.

Ederson, Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, Riyad Mahrez, Ruben Dias, Phil Foden, Son Heung-min, Sergio Aguero

Top drawer

It's a dead heat with seven players a piece in the top drawer category.

Spurs will still want to see more from Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso but the duo could yet strike up a formidable partnership a la Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama if the latter can shake off his interminable injury problems.

Joao Cancelo and Ilkay Gundogan have both staked strong claims to feature in the world-class bracket this season, while Gareth Bale was once a shoe-in for the higher tier.

John Stones, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Toby Alderweireld, Hugo Lloris, Raheem Sterling, Tanguy Ndombele, Ilkay Gundogan, Giovani Lo Celso, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva, Gareth Bale, Sergio Reguilon

Underrated

Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela are both players who rarely get the credit they deserve.

Capable of frustrating and exciting in equal measure, it's difficult to escape the feeling that their talents haven't been fully utilised at Spurs, though it's important to note that Lamela's torrid injury record has severely disrupted what could have been an outstanding career.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has to be regarded as one of the most underrated players in the division, and has become an impeccably reliable lieutenant under Guardiola.

Lucas Moura, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Erik Lamela, Fernandinho, Rodri

Decent

We still haven't seen much of City's backup goalkeeper Zack Steffen but, aside from his blunder against Chelsea last weekend, he has been solid in his 11 appearances this season.

Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, still has a lot to prove ahead of Sergio Aguero's summer departure.

Gabriel Jesus, Zack Steffen

Could be anything

It seems strange to be lumping Dele Alli into this category but the alarming demise he has endured in recent years has thrown up all sorts of questions about the true extent of his ability.

Steven Bergwijn's shown flashes of brilliance point towards a glowing future, but his lack of consistency gives the impression that he could yet fall short of the standard required at a Champions League standard outfit.

Nathan Ake was a star at Bournemouth but is City his level? Only time will tell as he battles a handful of first-class defenders for a place in the starting XI.

Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, Carlos Vinicius, Nathan Ake

Promising

Four incredibly talented young players with big futures in the game.

Japhet Tanganga and Ferran Torres may well be pitted against one another in future iterations of this particular fixture.

Ferran Torres, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Garcia, Joe Rodon

Bang average

A raft of Spurs players make up the bang average tier, with Scott Carson the only representative from City.

England internationals Harry Winks and Eric Dier enjoyed promising openings to their careers but have plateaued, if not regressed, since the 2017/18 season, while Davinson Sanchez is another who has just not kicked on as many expected him to.

Harry Winks, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Joe Hart, Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Scott Carson

Sell ASAP

Serge Aurier appeared to have turned a corner earlier this season but, as the saying goes, once a fire hazard, always a fire hazard.

The Frenchman simply can't be trusted to do the basics right over the course of a whole season, and his compatriot Benjamin Mendy also falls into that category.

Moussa Sissoko's resurgence has been and gone and Spurs would be wise to cash in while the 31-year-old still retains some resale value.

Serge Aurier, Benjamin Mendy, Moussa Sissoko

