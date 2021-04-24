Lionel Messi has been buried in Champions League disappointment over the last six years.

While Barcelona might have regained their composure on the La Liga stage this season, make no mistake that the 2020/21 season has done little to stop the rot in Europe's premier competition.

Besides, a plucky performance at the Parc des Princes merely papered over the cracks of a damning 5-1 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16.

Barcelona's Champions League heartbreak

And the only consolation was that Barcelona's defeat wasn't as embarrassing as the previous three seasons, which featured an 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich and 3-0 capitulation at AS Roma.

However, I think we can all agree that the biggest puncture to the Barca ego came in the 2018/19 campaign when they looked to all intents and purposes to be Champions League favourites.

With Messi playing some of the best football of his entire career, Barcelona were already dreaming of the final when they carried a 3-0 aggregate lead into their semi-final second leg at Liverpool.

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

Now, we all know what happened next with braces from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum, crowned with that corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold, completing an astonishing 4-0 comeback.

It's a damning result that will go down as one of the worst in Barcelona's history and the two years that have transpired since have nothing done but stale the performance more and more in the minds of fans.

And while there were undoubtedly members of Ernesto Valverde's squad who deserved to hang their heads in shame at Anfield that night, you certainly can't level that accusation at Messi.

Messi's viral highlights vs Liverpool

Don't let all the memes and tweets mocking Messi's Anfield display deceive you because it was actually a thoroughly underrated output just a few months away from his sixth Ballon d'Or.

Don't believe us? Well, Messi's individual highlights have reemerged this week, courtesy of Twitter user @HariFCMessi and to the tune of over 1,000 retweets, to prove that point perfectly.

In fact, we'd go as far as saying that the astonishing creativity in Messi's montage goes to show that he was let down by his Barcelona teammates on the night. Check out the full video down below:

Try saying that Messi played poorly with a straight face after watching that.

Let down by Barca teammates

It's easy to forget just how many opportunities Barcelona had on the night and Messi was the creator behind so many of them, teeing up huge chances for Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.

You can't help feeling that if the Barcelona squad were wearing their shooting boots on Merseyside that Messi would have been strutting to the final with at least two assists in his back pocket.

And it was symptomatic of the tie as a whole because Barcelona fans still have nightmares about Ousmane Dembele's stoppage-time miss in the first leg that left Messi laid out on the pitch.

As a result, amidst all of Barcelona's recent woes on the Champions League stage, it seems pretty clear that defeat at Anfield is the biggest 'what if?' of the bunch for Messi and co.

