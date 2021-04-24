Dortmund's game against Wolfsburg this weekend could mark a significant turning point in Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

Is Sancho a long-term Man United target?

Very much so.

According to The Athletic, Sancho was a key target for the Red Devils last summer with Dortmund wanting €120m for his services. However, the no deal materialised with United apparently never getting particularly close to signing him.

Nonetheless, it's suggested Sancho is still very much on the club's radar and the ongoing saga could re-emerge in the next transfer window.

Why could this week's game vs Wolfsburg be so important?

This weekend's clash with Wolfsburg will be pivotal for Dortmund's season. As Wolfsburg are a direct rival for a Champions League spot, defeat this weekend will all but mathematically see the Black-Yellows fail to qualify for the competition.

According to Eurosport, that will lead to Dortmund indicating who will be allowed to leave this summer and more importantly, at what price.

As per the report, Sancho is apparently a key candidate to depart Signal Iduna Park, as the club would rather he leave at this stage than strike sensation Erling Haaland.

Should Dortmund lose to Wolfsburg, it's suggested United could well find out before the end of this month how much Sancho would set them back - a key detail they've been waiting to discover.

How has Sancho performed this season?

Following a slow start to the season which saw him fail to bulge the back of the net for 13 Bundesliga games, Sancho has enjoyed a productive run of form.

According to WhoScored, the United target has provided 24 goal contributions across 32 appearances in all competitions.

For his performances this season, he's earned a WhoScored rating of 7.55, which is the second-highest in the Bundesliga behind Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowksi.

Sancho has exploded into particularly strong form in his last ten outings, where he's had a hand in eleven goals for Dortmund.

Do United need to sign Sancho?

The right wing position is a role that is very much up for grabs at United. Mason Greenwood has featured there on 16 occasions this season but has only managed to provide four goals in return, according to WhoScored.

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have been United's main threats going forward and it would be beneficial for the Red Devils to add another string to their attack with Sancho.

Although it remains to be seen just how much he'll cost, at just 21 years old the Dortmund winger would be a long-term addition for United and potentially cement the position for the next decade.

