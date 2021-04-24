A huge SmackDown Women's Championship match has been announced for WWE's next pay-per-view WrestleMania Backlash, with Bianca Belair defending her title against former champion Bayley.

Belair's first challenger for the top women's prize on the Blue Brand will be the 2019 Ms. Money in The Bank winner and two-time SmackDown Women's Champion. The Role Model held the coveted title for 380 days and will be looking to cause a huge upset at the event.

Bayley is coming for Belair at WrestleMania Backlash on May 16 streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

In the main event of the first night of WrestleMania, Bianca Belair realized her dream when she conquered Sasha Banks and captured the SmackDown Women’s Title in epic fashion.

There is no rest at the top of the mountain, however, as the E-S-T of SmackDown will now put her coveted title on the line against Bayley at WrestleMania Backlash.

The longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in history is as dangerous as they come and already has an extremely turbulent history with Belair on the blue brand. After being embarrassed by WWE Hall of Famers Bella Twins on The Grandest Stage of Them All, The Role Model will surely be motivated to remind everyone of just how good she really is against the dynamic new titleholder.

Who will emerge from the much-anticipated showdown with the SmackDown Women’s Championship in her possession? Don’t miss WrestleMania Backlash, Sunday May 16 at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

With Sasha Banks yet to return after her loss to Belair at 'Mania 37, it makes sense for another former SmackDown Women's Champion to step up and challenge Bianca for the belt.

Bayley has shown she is more than capable of beating The EST of WWE, having pinned Belair on the December 18 episode of SmackDown last year.

News Now - Sport News