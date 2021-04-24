Tottenham Super League: Daniel Levy and Co could now miss out on over £1b

Financial guru Kieran Maguire has claimed that Tottenham will miss out on over £1b from not featuring in the European Super League.

What was Tottenham's role in the European Super League?

Along with five other Premier League clubs, it was announced on Sunday evening that Tottenham would be competing in the break-away tournament alongside some of Europe's elite sides.

Following the news, there was complete and utter pandemonium amongst the footballing community and Tottenham decided to withdraw from the ESL on Tuesday.

In a club statement, chairman Daniel Levy told supporters that he regretted the anxiety and upset caused by the ESL proposal.

However, the Tottenham chief did state that "it was important that our club participated" and later added, "we believe that we should never stand still".

No doubt, the ESL collapsing is bad news for Levy.

It has shone a light on how the top brass operate at the Premier League's elite clubs, seemingly with little regard for the wishes of the fans, and has already claimed one casualty in Manchester United's Ed Woodward.

At best, Spurs' involvement was a misstep that Levy is tied into. At worst, it was a sinister act against the spirit of the game that he should be held accountable for.

It also appears Tottenham could now lose out on a pretty staggering amount of revenue.

How much money could they miss out on?

Financial expert Maguire has shared with Football Insider that Tottenham could potentially miss out on £1.5b by not featuring in the ESL.

“Six into four doesn’t go in terms of Champions League places,” he shared with Football Insider's Andy Williams.

“But if we said that over the course of the next decade Spurs qualified for the Champions League on six occasions, they would make on average £60m a year. Six multiplied by £60m is £360m.

“By being in a competition that doesn’t require you to qualify and the TV money being split between fewer teams, I think they would be looking at £150m a year.

“That’s £1.5bn a decade. The start-up fee was an advance. So it was a loan that would have been deducted from future TV money, so that doesn’t come into it.”

Would Spurs have benefitted more than other clubs?

In the past ten seasons, Spurs have missed out on the top four on five occasions. Additionally, following their underwhelming campaign this year, it's likely that Tottenham will be absent from the Champions League for a second successive season.

In comparison, Manchester City have not finished outside the top four since the 2009/10 season and Chelsea have featured in the Champions League on seven occasions in the past ten years.

By entering the ESL, this may have been more beneficial for Spurs than other top clubs as they would have receive a guaranteed injection of top-level funds each season.

Currently, Tottenham rely on getting into the Champions League for a greater influx of cash and therefore lack the guarantee of elite revenues.

What could be the fallout at Spurs from the ESL collapsing?

Football Insider has reported that the collapse of the European Super League could see Joe Lewis cash in on Spurs, with a deal almost being struck in 2020 before ultimately falling through.

They've also suggested Levy will now come under huge pressure to resign, however, The Athletic remains adamant that won't be the case.

Then again, if ENIC - Spurs' holding company - do end up selling, Levy's future will almost certainly become less secure.

