Ryan Giggs will appear at Manchester and Salford magistrates court on 28 April after being formally charged with domestic violence offences.

The Wales manager has been charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020, in addition to one count of causing actual bodily harm (ABH) to a woman, and with common assault on a woman in her 20s in November 2020.

In a statement, Giggs said:

“I have full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations. I will plead not guilty in court and look forward to clearing my name.”

It is believed one of the charges relates to an incident involving his former partner, Kate Greville, whom he met when she was working in PR.

The former Manchester United winger will not be leading his country at Euro 2020 in light of the developments, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) confirmed.

Robert Page will take the role, assisted by Albert Stuivenberg.

The Sun have released a report seeking to explore the charges in more depth and what they could mean for Giggs going forward.

Coercive control became a criminal offence in 2015, with the law relating to the following: "An act or a pattern of acts of assault, threats, humiliation and intimidation or other abuse that is used to harm, punish, or frighten a victim.”

The report states that if found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

ABH carries a term of four years, while common assault carries a maximum sentence of six months - though all sentences would be likely to run concurrently.

In the meantime, Giggs has been bailed and will appear in court next week to enter a plea.

It should be stressed that The Sun's report details the maximum punishments and that the Welshman is still awaiting further action.

The Crown Prosecution Service said yesterday: “We have authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorised.

“The CPS made the decision to charge Mr Giggs after reviewing a file of evidence from Greater Manchester Police."

