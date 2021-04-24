Premier League transfer news: Everton's Josh King in exit talks

Everton striker Josh King has been linked with a move to Galatasaray with his Toffees contract set to expire at the end of the season.

What’s the latest on Josh King?

Football Insider has reported that Turkish side Galatasaray have opened talks with the striker in regards to signing him on a long-term contract.

King's contract is due to expire at the end of this season and Everton reportedly won't be offering him a new deal.

A source has told the website that the Turkish outfit are keen to bring King to the Süper Lig and have made the striker a key target this summer.

Galatasaray have held talks with King's representatives and are apparently willing to offer him a huge deal. However, Fenerbache are also reportedly on the hunt for the Norwegian's signature.

How has he performed for Everton this season?

After signing a short-term contract with the Toffees in January, King has ultimately struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park.

According to WhoScored, he has made just nine substitute appearances for Everton this season and is yet to register a Premier League start during his time with the club.

Additionally, during his 124 minutes of top-flight action, King has failed to record a single goal and has earned an average WhoScored rating of 6.07.

Has Marcel Brands' gamble paid off?

Prior to King joining the club, he had made 12 appearances in the Championship with Bournemouth without finding the net.

The former Cherries man joined the Toffees on deadline day of the winter transfer window in a deal worth £2m, as per Football Insider, with Everton lacking obvious backup to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Despite this being a relatively low-risk experiment, it's safe to say that Brands' gamble on King, who takes home £45,000 a week, hasn't paid off.

The director of football brought in the striker for £2m less than six months ago and after playing a limited number of games, is now walking away on a free.

Who could Everton replace King with?

With King likely departing the Merseysiders, Calvert-Lewin is the club's only recognised striker and they need further depth in this department.

Torino striker Andrea Belotti has been linked with a move to Everton, according to Tuttosport. The Italian's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022 and there's little hope that he will continue his stay in Turin.

So far this year, Belotti has proven his worth in front of goal and has found the back of the net on 12 occasions, despite the club sitting two places above the relegation zone.

Additionally, Moise Kean is still contracted to Everton and has excelled during his loan spell with Paris Saint-Germain, where he's converted 16 goals this season.

Either striker is capable of providing adequate cover for Calvert-Lewin and potentially push the England international for his place in the team.

