Robert Lewandowski knows where the back of the net is.

The Bayern Munich striker is arguably the best in the business when it comes to scoring goals and rightfully won every major individual award that was available to him for his astonishing 2020.

And with a mind-boggling scoring record of 42 strikes in just 36 games this season, there's good reason to think that Lewandowski will win the Ballon d'Or that he thoroughly deserved last year.

Lewandowski's goal-scoring brilliance

However, while there's no denying that Lewandowski is playing the best football of his career right now, there's no escaping the fact that he's always shown the potential to become so unstoppable.

It speaks volumes that Lewandowski has scored more than 40 goals in all but one of his campaigns in Bavaria and his record with Borussia Dortmund was almost as terrifying.

By the time the Polish striker announced himself to the world with 30 goals during the 2012/13 campaign, he was away - and quickly had some of Europe's biggest clubs chasing his signature.

Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid (4-3)

But if we had to pick Lewandowski's magnum opus before signing for Bayern then it would have to be his performance against Real Madrid in the 2012/13 Champions League semi-final first leg.

That's because Lewandowski dashed Jose Mourinho's hopes of bringing 'Big Ears' to the Bernabeu with a staggering four-goal haul at a bouncing Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund might have lost the second leg in Spain 2-0, but Lewandowski's quartet of strikes was enough to cancel out Cristiano Ronaldo's away goal and secure a memorable 4-3 aggregate win.

Ramos 'celebrates' Lewandowski goal

Now, you've probably all seen Lewandowski's iconic goals about 20 times over at this point, but do you remember what Sergio Ramos was up to when the Dortmund strike fired home his second?

Well, in a funny moment where Ramos was appealing for the goal to be ruled out, it looked as though the Real captain was in fact joining Lewandowski in wildly celebrating the goal.

Complete with dramatic sprinting, passionate arm movements and even a fist-bump to boot, it really does make for amusing watching on the anniversary of Lewandowski's masterclass. Check it out:

Go on, Sergio, give it some!

Ramos joins bizarre club

Obviously, Ramos isn't actually celebrating an opposition goal - I know he didn't get on with Mourinho latterly, but come on now - and was just being his usual, win-at-all-costs self.

Nevertheless, he joins a bizarre list of players who accidentally looked as though they were celebrating goals along with Manuel Neuer and Mike Dean. What a trio that would be.

And Ramos would ultimately have the last laugh, going on to an astonishing four Champions League titles in five seasons whereas Lewandowski had to wait until 2020 for his shot at glory.

But make no mistake that a performance so incredible that Ramos was 'celebrating' will forever ensure that Lewandowski goes down in the Champions League history books. Power to that.

