When Manchester United and AC Milan were reunited in this season's Europa League, it symbolised to many just how the mighty had fallen.

The tie just couldn't conjure up the enthralment of the classic encounter in the Champions League between the two giants back in 2007.

United snatched the first leg at Old Trafford 3-2 thanks to a brilliant last-minute winner from Wayne Rooney.

That wasn't to be enough, of course, with Milan going on to win 3-0 in the San Siro to reach the final.

The Rossoneri would end up champions, beating Liverpool in the final, and there was certainly no shame for either of the English sides in losing to a formidable outfit.

A defence of Alessandro Nesta and Paolo Maldini was protected by an impenetrable layer of Gennaro Gattuso and Clarence Seedorf, while Andrea Pirlo added the panache.

But if there was one man who epitomised that Milan side in their prime, it was the unstoppable Kaka.

The Brazilian finished as the Champions League's top scorer that season with 10 goals, two of which came in the semi-final at the Theatre of Dreams.

It's exactly 14 years today since that performance and it remains one of the greatest individual displays in the competition's history.

Kaka vs Manchester United

Combining with Seedorf effortlessly to cut United's defence open, Kaka scored two memorable goals. One was from close range, but it was his second goal with 36 minutes on the clock that truly elevated his display into the history books.

Chasing a long pass, he completely bamboozled Gabriel Heinze and Patrice Evra to the point where the two United defenders ended up taking each other out, rather than laying a glove on him.

An artful finish past Edwin van der Sar followed.

Evra was so irked that he ended up being booked for dissent, which ruled him out of the second leg.

Kaka would score 95 goals in 270 appearances in all competitions in Italy, earning a huge £56m move to Real Madrid in 2009.

Unfortunately, he was never quite the same player again and only scored 29 times for Los Blancos.

Kaka did return to Milan for a season, but ultimately ended up in Major League Soccer before retiring in 2017 at the age of 35 - but the night he turned Old Trafford into his own personal playground will remain part of his legacy.

