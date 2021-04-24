In 2001, WWE crowned its first Undisputed World Champion, when Chris Jericho beat Stone Cold Steve Austin at the Vengeance pay-per-view for the WWF Title and World Championship.

This was one of three championship matches on the card. Alongside the main event for both the belts, the PPV saw Jericho beat The Rock for the World Title and Austin retain the WWF Championship against Kurt Angle.

However, the results on that night weren't initially meant to go how they planned. Angle revealed on The Kurt Angle Show, that he was the person who was originally going to become the company's first Undisputed Champion, not Jericho.

“I was actually set to win the title,” Angle said.

“But Vince McMahon came to me about a week before and said ‘Hey, I’m not going to put the title on you, I’m going to put it on Jericho because he’s red hot right now, he’s working his way up and he needs this title more than you.’

"I agreed with Vince, I said ‘You’re absolutely right, I’d put [the titles] on Jericho too if I were you.’

“There was consideration for me to win the title, but I think Vince went with Jericho because Jericho needed it more and Chris was a red hot baby face at the time. Giving him that title just legitimized him even more, he deserved it.”

The 1996 Olympic Gold Medallist retired a five-time World Champion in WWE, this alongside being a King of The Ring winner, former Intercontinental Champion, Hardcore Champion, Tag Team Champion and WCW United States Champion.

Despite retiring at WrestleMania 35, there have been recent rumours of the Hall of Famer looking to make an in-ring return with the WWE.

It would be interesting if this did prevail, considering Angle is now 52 years old. Surely if he does return to the squared circle, it will be on a part-time basis.

