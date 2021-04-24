Manchester United fan calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to "do what's right" and resign

A Manchester United fan has called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to resign from his position as manager.

What's the situation at Manchester United following the European Super League scandal?

The Red Devils were one of the six clubs from the Premier League to announce that they would be joining the extremely controversial ESL.

However, following uproar from fans up and down the country, Manchester United and the rest of the English top-flight teams pulled out of the competition.

It was announced on Tuesday evening in a statement that Gary Neville described as "quite possibly the worst communication I’ve ever seen in my life".

Fans have protested against the Glazer family and expressed their desire for the group to leave the club.

And one supporter believes that United manager Solskjaer should now take a very bold step to show how much he cares about the Red Devils.

What has a fan suggested Solskjaer should do?

Speaking on the Football Terrace, a fan has suggested that Solskjaer should step down and in the process, call out the club's problems at boardroom level.

The United supporter has stated that if he truly loves the club, then he should take a stand, expose the issues within the club and resign in protest.

Would Solskjaer quitting solve anything at United?

Not really.

Solskjaer doesn't need to prove his adoration for United by causing further damage to the club he has previously played for and now manages.

Additionally, this isn't just a United problem, this is an issue which has taken place at all of the top-six clubs in the country.

If he speaks out against his current owners and resigns, he may struggle to find another top job in Europe, considering how many of his potential employers would have been involved in the ESL scandal.

Any other casualties from the European Super League?

Following the ESL debacle, it was announced that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward would step down at the end of 2021.

In a statement, Woodward said: “I am extremely proud to have served United and it has been an honour to work for the world’s greatest football club for the past 16 years."

Woodward reportedly left his role because he couldn't support the Glazers' plans to join the European Super League, which one Premier League chief executive described as "laughable".

Likewise, a report from The Athletic described Woodward as having his "fingertips all over" the ESL plan.

