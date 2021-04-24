Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Everton are making good progress in their pursuit of landing Norwich City's Max Aarons.

What did Romano say?

Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, Romano revealed that the Toffees are the current frontrunners to sign Max Aarons from Norwich, and are holding discussions with the player.

Romano wrote: "Everton are leading the race to sign Max Aarons - advanced talks and negotiations progressing for the right back.

"Many clubs are interested as Max Aarons will leave Norwich in the summer - Everton have started contacts since February and hope to reach an agreement soon."

Is this big news?

It certainly is.

Aarons has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Tottenham over the past year. It was recently reported that West Ham had also joined the race to secure the 21-year-old's signature, with Norwich expected to price him at £30m-plus.

Romano, who has proven himself to be a reputable source in recent transfer windows, stating that Everton are in pole position for Aarons is a major boost for Everton fans who may have been becoming concerned that they were going to be pipped to the post by another club in getting a deal done.

Why are so many clubs keen on Aarons?

Simply put - his potential appears to be almost limitless.

He only turned 21 in January, meaning that his best years are surely ahead of him. The youngster already has a year of Premier League experience under his belt, and he has been in excellent form for the Canaries in the Championship this term.

In his 42 appearances in the second tier in 2020/21, he has completed 57 dribbles and made 58 key passes, whilst also carrying out his defensive duties, making 35 interceptions and 29 tackles (via WhoScored). This illustrates that he is the ultimate modern-day full-back, able to offer a threat going forwards and break up opposition attacks.

Hats off to Marcel Brands?

It was confirmed earlier this week that Everton's director of football Marcel Brands had put pen to paper on a deal which will keep him at the club until 2024.

If he can tempt Aarons over to Goodison Park, Brands will show exactly why he deserves the new contract. It would also be a sign that Everton are capable of competing with some of the biggest clubs on the continent in the transfer market.

Since joining the club in 2018, Brands has overseen major transfers such as Richarlison, Allan and James Rodriguez.

Given Aarons' age and potential, Brands may be about to pull off the best signing of his tenure on Merseyside. It's been some week for the 59-year-old.

