One of boxing’s hardest hitters has been out of action for 14 months.

Deontay Wilder, ‘The Bronze Bomber’, a man who went undefeated for 12 straight years, fell to ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury in February last year.

It was the second clash between the two after a highly controversial draw in December 2018.

Visibly unsettled by Fury managing to make it back to his feet after one of Wilder’s patented knock out blows, Wilder took down two more challengers before having to face the big man once more.

For the first time in his professional career, Wilder tasted defeat. The slugger found himself outclassed by the pride of Wythenshawe from start to finish.

Dropped twice during the fight, an exhausted Wilder’s team threw in the towel at round seven.

For Fury, it was a return to the glory of his win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. For Wilder, it was a devastating setback.

Furious with his coaches, Wilder explained:

"I told all my trainers, no matter how it may look on the outside, no matter how you may love me or have that emotional feeling, don't make an emotional decision and do not ever throw that towel in because my pride is everything.

"I understand what it looks like but when you have power like me I am never out of a fight, no matter what the circumstances. I'm never out of a fight."

Wilder did not blame his ridiculous entrance attire for perhaps being more fatigued early on than usual.

His over the top performance on the way to the ring was widely panned by pundits.

The Bronze Bomber has since given all manner of excuses from blaming Fury’s win on a “gypsy curse”, to claiming Fury had weights in his gloves to accusing his own trainer Mark Breland of spiking his water.

With Fury now likely facing Anthony Joshua later this year, Wilder’s long-discussed third bout with the WBC heavyweight champion remains up in the air.

Regardless, Wilder appears to be gearing up for a return to the ring. Having recently vowed “revenge” on Fury in an Instagram post, the former champ is currently in tip top shape as he continues to train with Malik Scott.

With a comeback imminent, the question is, who will Wilder take on first.

If not Fury, there are a host of contenders who Wilder could showcase his explosive offence against.

Whoever it is, they’re going to be in for a long night with the 35 year old. Having unsurprisingly fired Breland, Wilder has found new life through working with old foe turned pal, Scott.

News Now - Sport News