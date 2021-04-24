Jurgen Klopp will have wanted football to take centre-stage as Liverpool welcomed Newcastle on Saturday lunchtime.

Protests were being staged outside Anfield ahead of kick-off in response to FSG's response to join the now defunct European Super League.

There will be no perfect antidote to that fallout, of course, but Mohamed Salah ensured at least a smile could flicker across Kopites' faces again.

Within just three minutes, the Egyptian controlled the ball perfectly before steering it past Martin Dubravka with an exquisite finish.

It was his 20th goal of the season as he chases down Tottenham's Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot.

He's also the first Liverpool player in Premier League history to surpass the 20+ mark for three separate seasons.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.



