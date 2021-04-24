Wolverhampton Wanderers are loving life in the Premier League.

The 2020/21 season might not have matched their lofty expectations under Nuno Espírito Santo, but there's no shame in consolidating a place in England's top-flight for a third consecutive season.

In fact, survival marks the first time in Wolves' history that they will spend a fourth campaign on the bounce in the competition since its 1992 rebranding - and that's certainly an achievement in itself.

Wolves' Premier League journey

The Black Country club initially popped up to the Premier League for the 2003/04 season, only to finish rock bottom, before returning in 2009 for a three-season stay under Mick McCarthy.

And although that adventure ultimately ended in a double relegation, there were undoubtedly some happy top-flight memories for the Wolves faithful before they entered the Jorge Mendes era.

Most Wolves fans would argue that the 2009/10 season in which they finished 15th was the highlight, but their sophomore effort was also full of moments to treasure.

Wolves' 2010/11 season

And when they weren't ending Manchester United's unbeaten run or bagging a 1-0 win over champions Chelsea, they were producing one of the Premier League's most underrated goals.

Yes, you heard that right, because Wolves really started the season with a bang, even if winning 2-1 at home to Tony Pulis' Stoke City might not sound all that dramatic on paper.

However, while Steven Fletcher eventually scored the winner to neutralised Abdoulaye Faye, it was David Jones' opening goal that will live longest in the memories of Wolves supporters.

Wolves' badass free-kick routine

But we're sad to report that it hasn't proved as memorable for Premier League fans broadly despite it being one of the most badass free-kick routines that we've seen in the division's history.

Ok, sure, a certain Matt Le Tissier might have laid the groundwork for this nonchalant technique, but Jones crashing the ball off the crossbar and past Thomas Sørensen just oozes sauce.

So, do yourselves a favour and check out Jones' moment of inspiration down below:

You don't see that every day, do you?

One of the Premier League's most underrated goals

In the end, it proved to be Jones' final Premier League goal, later playing in the top-flight with Wigan Athletic and Burnley, but he was never able to recreate the magic of his volleyed free-kick.

Either way, though, it will go down as one of the hidden gems to have graced the competition since the turn of the century and Jones will always have a special place in Wolves' hearts because of it.

And now that more than ten years have passed since Jones pulled it off, we'll have to keep our fingers crossed that anyone from Kevin De Bruyne to Jack Grealish gives it a punt. Imagine the scenes.

