Kurt Angle debuted in WWE two years after winning a Gold Medal at the 1996 Olympics. The Hall of Famer has since become a five-time World Champion and opted to join Vince McMahon's company over rivals WCW after speaking with a certain Nature Boy.

Angle recently revealed on The Kurt Angle Show that he chose to join the WWE over WCW after speaking to Ric Flair.

“Somebody called me and said ‘Hey, if you want advice, call Ric Flair,’” Angle said.

“So I called Ric Flair, we started talking about wrestling and I said ‘Would it be smart to go to WCW?’ He said ‘Hell no. No way, you go to WWE, Vince will take care of you. Don’t come to WCW, they’re going to bury you.’

“Ric was working for WCW at the time, so I thought he either doesn’t want me to take his spot or he’s being honest and I think he was being honest.”

A decision that has definitely paid off for both Kurt and the WWE. Angle has an impressive list of accomplishments since moving into the professional wrestling industry, including winning the King of The Ring in 2000, as well as being a former Intercontinental, Tag Team, United States, Hardcore and European Champion.

His accolades throughout his career earned him a place in the 2017 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Angle retired from the ring in 2018 after having his final match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

However, there are rumours that, despite being 52-years-old, the Olympic Gold Medallist is looking to make a return to the company as a competitor in the near future.

Whether this happens or not, there's no denying that, due to Flair's recommendation for Angle to join WWE instead of WCW, it has worked out well for him, but also all wrestling fans worldwide.

