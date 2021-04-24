Roy Keane is one of the most infamous football players in history.

There are enough stories of the Manchester United legend being a force to be reckoned with in the beautiful game to make into a Netflix series.

Besides, when he wasn't proving himself as one of the Premier League's greatest ever midfielders, the Irishman would probably be showing off his die-hard attribute and no-nonsense captaincy skills.

Keane and Cantona

But even Keane had his limits and there's reason to believe that the United icon met his match at Old Trafford when it came to one of his predecessors as captain: Eric Cantona.

Cantona, similarly to Keane, certainly had a temper, but arguably expressed that frustration in even more extreme ways and notoriously kicked out at a Crystal Palace fan in 1995.

However, when Keane explains the story of the United incident that even he 'wasn't up for', he's not referring to the episode at Selhurst Park, but rather the 1993 clash with Galatasary.

The incident Keane 'wasn't up for'

And when the game wasn't earning notoriety for all the 'Welcome to Hell' banners, it was riling up Cantona to the extent that even Keane was worried.

The former United skipper recalled in his autobiography the crazy story of Cantona allegedly being bludgeoned by a Turkish police officer, sending the French enigma into an uncontrollable rage.

"In the dressing room Eric went crazy," Keane explained. "While the rest of us just wanted to get out of there, he was determined to go back outside to sort out the rogue cop who'd been wielding his truncheon.

"Eric was a big, strong lad. He was serious. He insisted he was going to kill 'that f****r'. It took the combined efforts of the manager, Brian Kidd, and a few of the players to restrain him.

"Normally I wouldn't have backed off a fight, but even I wasn't up for this one. There were a lot of Turks out there!"

Cantona gives his side of the story

And on the back of Keane retelling the wild incident, Cantona was keen to give his side of the story during a podcast appearance with Joe.co.uk on his own book tour in 2017.

Cantona remarked: "He killed me from behind, not kill me, but he beat me from behind and disappeared. And I'm sure that the images from the video are somewhere, but they lost everything. Convenient.

"If it was someone else other than the policeman, then maybe I would have reacted differently. But a policeman?! He disappeared, disappeared like a weak man."

Yeh, it's fair to say that Cantona isn't to be messed with when he's angry and there needn't be any clearer indication of that than the fact even Keane gets a little scared when it happens. Madness.

