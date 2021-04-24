Tiger Woods, the former world No. 1, has been seen for the first time since his catastrophic car crash back in February.

Woods posted an update regarding the progress of his backyard practise course in Florida.

Woods, still on crutches with his right leg and foot encased in a cast, can be seen standing on the course with his trusty dog Bugs, a border-collie-springer spaniel mix, in the photo.

In a crash that left police saying he was lucky to have survived, the golfing legend sustained open fractures to both his tibia and fibula.

In order to heal the fractures, a rod was surgically inserted into the area.

As if that wasn’t enough, Woods’ foot and ankle also suffered a multitude of injuries that left them needing pins and screws to remain stabilised.

Woods captioned the Instagram image with a comment on his recovery: “My course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

The crash, which occurred on February 23, caused Woods’ SUV to go off a roadway in Rancho Palos Verdes in LA County, clatter into a sign and tumble down the road’s shoulder before landing hard on the driver’s side.

The LA County sheriff has since laid much of the blame for the crash on Woods’ reckless speeding and a struggle to safely handle a curve in the road.

A spokesman for the sheriff also revealed that Woods likely pressed the accelerator by accident when he went to hit the brakes. Fortunately for Woods, he managed to avoid being cited for the catastrophe.

A winner of 15 majors, Tiger Woods took part in just three during the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season as he needed time to heal from his back operation.

The last of these three appearances was the 2020 Masters back in November. In the wake of the crash, Woods had to spend almost an entire month in hospital before he was healthy enough to return home. With earnings above $120 million, it’s safe to say he can afford some time off to heal.

