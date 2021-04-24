Opinion: Krept & Konan’s sexist comments are part of wider issue for women's sports

As women's sports continue to rapidly grow, gender inequality and misogyny continue to rise.

The BBC Elite British Sportswomen's Survey reported that 65 percent of sports women have experienced misogyny, but only 10 percent reported it. Since the last poll was conducted five years ago, the numbers have increased. In 2015, 41 percent had experienced misogyny, with 7 percent disclosing it.

There have been many comments made about women's sports that continue to show the sexist attitude towards the sport. Most recently, in a video posted on Krept’s Snapchat account, his rap partner Konan missed an open goal in hilarious fashion. However, the controversy came when Krept captioned the video “Looool Kones going to super girls league”.

The duo Krept and Konan are one of the most successful artists to come from the UK with over 17 awards to their name, including four MOBO`s.

The sexist comment was alluding to the fact that Konan missing an open goal will only allow him to play for the Women's Super League instead of the men’s. With over 900,000 subscribers on Snapchat, these comments will feed into the mockery of women's sports and will negatively affect the image of a sport that is growing day by day.

As the WSL continues to grow, the news of the BBC and Sky Sports owning broadcast rights to the Women's Super League as of next season was only inevitable and marks a step forward towards the right direction.

Unfortunately, there have been other instances of sportsmen and internet personalities expressing similar sentiments. Last year internet personality Poet was put under the limelight for comments he made in 2011 on women's football. He had suggested women and football don't go together. This resulted in the termination of his contract with Copa90.

Copa90 have also been criticised for not accepting responsibility for their own errors, however. Their misogynistic 2013 series called 'The Strip Show,' featured semi-naked women trying on various football jerseys.

Another star that was condemned for comments made about women football was Andrey Arshavin. The Russian international has previously played for Arsenal and Zenit Saint Petersburg.

During the 2008–09 winter transfer window Arsenal signed the wonderkid. He became the most expensive player in Arsenal's history at the time, with a fee of £15 million. He commented that "When girls like football, I think it’s ok. But I think that the level of women’s football is too low to take it seriously." These types of comments increase barriers for women’s football and gender equality in the sport.

Another male athlete to make the headlines for degrading comments was Thierry Henry. The Arsenal legend commented: "Next time I'll learn to dive maybe, but I'm not a woman.” This comment demeaned women's football by suggesting that female players are more likely to cheat to gain advantages in the game.





The Frenchman is Arsenal’s all-time top goal scorer with 228 and has over 15 million followers across his social media platform. Henry’s comments can have a far-reaching effect not just on his young audiences but might inhibit women football fans from considering a career in football.

The impact that actively supporting women's football teams can have was seen most evidently when Thiago Silva, a legend in the game, posted a video watching a Chelsea women's game.

In a shocking conversation caught by journalists in 2011, two prominent broadcasters were seen belittling the women’s game. Andrew Mullen Gray – Scottish football broadcaster and retired player – and Richard Keys – who has worked for BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky and Talksport – were caught in conversation saying: "Somebody better get down there and explain offside to her”. Grey then replied: "Yeah, I know. Can you believe that? A female linesman. Women don’t know the offside rule.”

Comments like these only hinder the progression of women referees at the elite level. Female referees are often the focal point of online abuse when decisions don't go a team’s way, but they are actually constantly breaking barriers in sport.

Recently, UEFA confirmed the list of referees for this year's tournament. Stephanie Frappart will become the first female official to work in a men's European Championship. In the past two years, Frappart became the first female to referee a men's Champions League match and a French Ligue 1 game.

More needs to be done to educate viewers on women's sports. There needs to be more backlash and consequences put in place when sportsmen and internet personalities make sexist and degrading comments towards women athletes. Challenging negative attitudes towards women’s sports is crucial in the progression of the game, and inspiring more young girls to get into a career in sports.

