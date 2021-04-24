Even the grace of VAR wasn't able to prevent Liverpool conceding a late equaliser against Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

Mo Salah had put the Reds in front just three minutes in, twisting and turning to bamboozle the Magpies' defence and score his 20th Premier League goal of the season.

That was where the impressive finishing ended and Jurgen Klopp will have been baffled as to how his side didn't score more.

And they were made to pay for not being clinical enough as late drama emerged at Anfield.

First, Newcastle were denied an equaliser for a handball by Callum Wilson in the build-up to his goal.

The England hopeful had scrambled the ball in past a chaotic Liverpool defence and Alisson looked desolate as he wheeled away - only for VAR to intervene controversially:

There was absolutely nothing he could have done about that.

That wasn't to spare Liverpool's blushes, though, as moments later, Joe Willock, on loan from Arsenal, stepped up to score with the last kick of the game. Brilliant scenes.

It secured a vital point for Newcastle in their battle for survival, but it's two points dropped for Liverpool in their battle for the top four - and yet more disappointment on Merseyside.

