UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman feels that the reason Conor McGregor has remained silent since Usman called out the Irishman to challenge for the title, is down to the fact that the Nigerian-American would give McGregor a “savage beating”.

While talking to TMZ Sports, per The Sun, Usman claimed: “Conor knows he doesn't want those problems.

"I've offered him a title fight, I've given Conor the shot. Conor, you have the shot if you want it.

"Conor doesn't want it, you know? At the end of the day, he won't say my name, as well. He was silent."

McGregor’s silence is mysterious given that the only person to hold titles in two weight divisions at the same time in UFC history has previously expressed his ambition to become the first person to hold titles in three different divisions at the same time.

Usman feels that McGregor competing for the Welterweight title would be ill-advised, stating:

"Come on, man. Come on - that's not even - it's so bad that's not even something I entertain in my mind anymore, because that's just how savage a beating that would be.

"It's almost a waste of brain power with what I would do to him.

"I'm proud of Conor for everything that he's done. He's really set the bar high. I give respect where respect is due. I credit him for that.

"But we're speaking as mixed martial artists. If you want to challenge me, that's not even a challenge.

"That makes no sense, which is why he's stayed silent."

Usman has fully put the ball in McGregor’s court. He wants it, we as fans want it, but will McGregor want it? You get a feeling that McGregor would rather have another scrap with Dustin Porier than compete in a different weight division against the man in form in that division.

News Now - Sport News