The Intercontinental Title changed hands at WrestleMania 37, when Apollo Crews defeated Big E for the coveted belt. Its prestige in the WWE has propelled Superstars such as Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and The Miz, to name a few, to go on to the main event.

Crews defended his title for the first time on the April 23 episode of SmackDown, successfully retaining against a former IC Champion Kevin Owens.

This had me thinking, who should be next to challenge for the Intercontinental Title? Here are five names that should:

5 | Murphy

A dark horse of the SmackDown locker room. Murphy hasn't been seen on WWE TV since April 9th, before this, he faced Cesaro in a no contest on March 12th.

His talent in the ring goes without saying, the former Cruiserweight Champion has had some great bouts with several members of the roster.

What better way for him to make a solid return, than to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship.

4 | Dominik Mysterio

Probably the biggest surprise on the list. Dominik Mysterio only made his debut in the WWE at SummerSlam last year, in what was a great showing against Seth Rollins for the son of legendary luchador Rey Mysterio.

As mentioned above, the IC Title can help push a young Superstar to the next level, if Dominik were to capture the belt, it could very well lead to the same for him.

His mix of agility and determination would make for him to be a great future challenger for Crews.

3 | Aleister Black

One of the best talents in the WWE in my opinion. Aleister Black possess excellent in-ring ability as well as brilliant mic skills.

The Dutch Superstar has not been seen for sometime, but recently appeared in a vignette on the April 23rd episode of SmackDown - which looks like it'll lead to a return soon.

It's crazy to think Black has been on the main roster for over two years and has not won a title yet.

Give us him v Crews and sparks will fly!

2 | Cesaro

Another man who is an all-round excellent performer. Cesaro is arguably the most underrated member of the WWE roster and has only won ONE, I repeat, ONE singles title since making his debut just over nine years ago.

The Swiss Cyborg has teased a match with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, but Daniel Bryan has been selected by The Tribal Chief as his next challenger. In the meantime, Cesaro could take on Crews and have one hell of a match for the IC Title.

1 | Jey Uso

Uce got the J'Uce!

Jey Uso has shown what all Superstars should do if their tag team partner is out of action for a significant time - have a brilliant solo run.

It was worrying to hear the news that Jimmy Uso was going to be injured for some time, especially because of the knock-on effects that could've happened to Jey's career until his return.

Luckily for the latter and the WWE Universe, Jey has embraced the singles run, having unreal matches with Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan to name a few.

What better way to establish himself as "Main Event" Jey Uso, than him challenging and potentially winning the Intercontinental Championship.

These are just five names that could challenge Apollo Crews for the belt. The SmackDown roster is stacked with talent who would be more than capable of having a solid match with the champion.

