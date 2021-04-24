Erling Haaland scored his 24th and 25th Bundesliga goals of the 2020-21 campaign for Borussia Dortmund away at Wolfsburg on Saturday afternoon.

The Norwegian striker scored the game’s opening goal in the 12th minute with an emphatic finish past Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels.

He then made it 25 for the season with a superb solo goal after receiving the ball inside his own half.

Haaland, who turns 21 in July, is 6ft 4in tall and absolutely rapid.

Once he received the ball near the halfway line, Wolfsburg’s defenders knew they were in trouble.

Haaland accelerated away from the chasing pack and then showed superb composure to beat Casteels with another cool left-footed finish.

Watch Haaland’s latest goal here…

What a striker.

Haaland is certainly among the world’s fastest footballers right now.

The revered centre-forward - who is on the radar of the world’s biggest clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City - broke this season’s Bundesliga speed record earlier this month.

During Dortmund’s 3-2 win over Stuttgart, Haaland hit a top speed of 36.04km/h - which is 22.39 mph.

The former Red Bull Salzburg star is the complete package. It’s no wonder that his agent, Mino Raiola, wants him to become the world’s first £1 million-a-week footballer.

In 26 league appearances this season, Haaland has now scored 25 goals and registered a further five assists.

Are we looking at a potential 2021 Ballon d’Or contender?

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

News Now - Sport News