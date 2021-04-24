Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin responded to a Liverpool fan on Twitter who asked if he would join the Reds in a swap deal for Sadio Mane.

Mane, by his own incredibly high stands, is not enjoying his best season.

The Senegal international was in scintillating form last term, scoring 18 goals and registering 10 assists in the Premier League alone.

But Mane failed to score or assist in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

The 29-year-old has now scored just one league goal in his last 13 league appearances.

Joe Willock netted Newcastle’s dramatic late equaliser at Anfield, but Saint-Maximin was a constant thorn in Liverpool’s side.

Liverpool fans tweets Saint-Maximin

One Liverpool fan was so impressed with the Frenchman’s performance that he tweeted him after the match.

@mayorman asked: “Can you come to Liverpool and Mane goes the other way?”

Saint-Maximin responds to the Liverpool fan

But this prompted a surprise response from Saint-Maximin, who didn’t appreciate the message because he felt it was disrespectful towards Mane.

“I know you think it’s a nice message to me but I don’t like this,” the former France Under-21 international said. “Be respectful to him please you are ungrateful, he did and he’s doing a lot for Liverpool, there still a long way before I could reach his level.”

Class from Saint-Maximin.

Although a flattering message in one way, Saint-Maximin acknowledged that it was disrespectful towards Mane.

Furthermore, Newcastle’s No. 10 is acutely aware that he’s not at Mane’s level just yet.

Saint-Maximin vs Mane

Liverpool fans like @mayorman should be careful what they wish for.

Mane has been an unbelievable player for the Merseyside outfit following his £34 million move from Southampton in June 2016, exceeding all expectations in the process.

The forward might going through something of a difficult spell at the moment but he still has more Premier League goals (eight) and assists (nine) to his name than Saint-Maximin this term.

Newcastle’s star man has scored three goals and provided three assists so far this season for the Magpies, who now find themselves in 15th place, nine points clear of the relegation zone with five fixtures remaining.

Steve Bruce’s side end their campaign with matches against Arsenal (H), Leicester City (A), Manchester City (H), Sheffield United (H) and Fulham (A).

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

News Now - Sport News