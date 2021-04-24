On Thursday night, Lionel Messi was praised to the rafters for giving a penalty to strike partner Antoine Griezmann.

The diminutive Argentine was on a hat-trick when Barcelona were awarded a spot kick late on in their victory over Getafe at Camp Nou.

But instead of stepping up and trying to score La Liga goal number 26 this season, Messi decided to boost Griezmann's confidence.

The Frenchman scored from the spot and then showed his gratitude by giving the team's talisman a big ol' cuddle.

Messi's selflessness is what many believe separates him from eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Juventus superstar is famed for being obsessed with scoring, so surely he'd never hand an out-of-form teammate the chance to score a penalty, right?

Well, that's far from correct. During his time at Real Madrid, Ronaldo did just that for Karim Benzema while he was on a hat-trick in a game against Deportivo Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2018.

Don't believe us? We understand, it's difficult to process, but the evidence is in the footage below.

Fair play, Cristiano. After Gareth Bale had been upended in the box, Ronaldo grabbed the ball and handed it to Benzema.

The Frenchman acknowledged his teammate's generosity before and after firing the ball past the Alaves goalkeeper from 12 yards.

Back in 2017, Benzema made it clear that he didn't think Ronaldo was a selfish footballer.

"I have no words. When I hear his name, I just have a gesture of admiration," The Los Blancos striker told AS, per ESPN.

"He's an extraordinary person. We understand each other well on the pitch. He wants to have the ball but it's very difficult to get it when he runs with it.

"He's not selfish on the pitch but if he has the ball he always wants to go for goal. And suddenly, he'll set me up to score."

