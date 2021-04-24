Leeds transfer news: Verdict on Rangers star Ryan Kent

Rangers star Ryan Kent has re-emerged as a target for Leeds United this summer, according to The Sun.

With the club sitting 10th in the Premier League at the start of the weekend and just six games to go in the season, Marcelo Bielsa's side have enjoyed an incredibly impressive campaign following their return to the top flight.

Now that their safety in the Premier League is guaranteed, Leeds can start planning for next season and the Yorkshire club are apparently on the hunt for a winger.

The Sun have reported that Leeds are hoping to secure the services of Ryan Kent in a £15m deal.

Bielsa is reportedly fairly keen on bringing Kent to Elland Road and has told director of football Victor Orta that there is an open position in his squad for the 24-year-old.

Kent is clearly highly thought of in Yorkshire, as this isn't the first time that Leeds have chased the former Liverpool man.

Back in 2017, Leeds attempted to lure Kent to the club on loan from the Reds but a move failed to materialise.

Moreover, before Leeds' promotion to the English top-flight, Bielsa tried to sign Kent for £11m, as per The Sun.

But can Leeds finally get their man and would he be a good signing for Bielsa's side?

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie, Sam Brookes and Josh Cole have their say.

Tom Kelly

"Are we forgetting Jack Harrison?

"The 24-year-old has been Leeds' go-to left winger this season and has made 23 appearances in that role, according to WhoScored. Furthermore, he's contributed with 12 goal involvements and has developed into a key player for Bielsa.

"Kent has been lauded for his energetic style of play, which would complement Bielsa's management, but they need to focus on keeping Harrison.

"The Manchester City loanee is set to return to the Etihad at the end of this season and Bielsa should instruct his transfer chief to bring Harrison back on a permanent basis."

Jonathan Gorrie

"While not to do a disservice to Leeds United's success this season, Ryan Kent leaving Rangers now would be crazy.

"Clearly, the riches of the Premier League can offer players far more than the Scottish game but the Rangers project has all been building to this point: a return to the Champions League.

"A key player for Steven Gerrard - who could be in to build a new dynasty at Ibrox amid Celtic's problem - Kent shouldn't move this summer.

"Indeed, he can raise his profile by playing in Europe's elite competition and potentially get an even bigger move next summer.

"He owes Rangers that."

Sam Brookes

"What a signing!

"Leeds have been mightily impressive this year, with Patrick Bamford leading the line, and Raphinha dazzling down the right wing. They just need to get that opposite flank sorted.

"Harrison has done a decent job, however, Leeds may struggle to negotiate a deal with City to sign him permanently.

"Meanwhile, Kent has 17 goal contributions in the SPL this term, and is absolutely flying. He would bring European experience to the table, and appears to be ready to shine in the Premier League.

"If Leeds can get him on board, they would have a front three that no defence would be queuing up to face."

Josh Cole

"With there being no guarantee that Leeds will be able to secure the services of Harrison this summer, Ryan Kent could turn out to be yet another shrewd Bielsa signing.

"Currently excelling under the guidance of Gerrard at Rangers and has been one of the main reasons why his club have yet to suffer defeat in the Scottish Premiership.

"As well as averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.40 during the current campaign, Kent has illustrated a great deal of versatility since making his professional debut as he has featured as a winger, a centre-attacking midfielder and as a centre-forward.

"Given that Bielsa likes to play a fluid style of football which sees players interchanging positions, it could be argued that the Rangers man could fit in perfectly at Elland Road and thus Leeds ought to consider splashing the cash on him."

1 of 15 How many league titles have Rangers won? 55 54 56 52

News Now - Sport News