Yannick Bolasie is one of the most skilful footballers in the world.

On his day, the Congolese winger is unplayable and it's a real shame that injuries have hampered the last few years of his career.

The 31-year-old is currently on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough from Everton, Bolasie's fourth temporary move away from Goodison Park in the past three years.

Sadly, we may never see the best version of him again, but we can still wax lyrical about his memorable stint with Crystal Palace.

The Lyon-born winger enjoyed a successful four years with the South London club and for a lengthy period of time, he was one of the most feared players in the Premier League.

His pace, quick feet and sizeable catalogue of skill moves made him an absolute nightmare to stop.

Many defenders tried and failed, including former Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren.

Back in 2015, Bolasie decided to humiliate the Croatian by inventing one of the most ridiculous skill moves of modern times.

The former Plymouth Argyle man reached down as if he were about to touch the floor and then pushed the ball past a very confused Lovren.

Let's take a look at the iconic move from Bolasie...

Video

Sensational stuff.

Bolasie's unique piece of skill was just one highlight from a sensational individual display at Anfield.

For much of the game - which was also Steven Gerrard's last at home for Liverpool - the fleet-footed forward couldn't be stopped and he was applauded off the pitch by the home crowd.

That was something the man himself was keen to remind Liverpool supporters back in October of last year.

Two days before Everton hosted the Reds at Goodison Park in the first Merseyside derby of the 2020/21 season, Bolaise posted a video of the ovation he received on Twitter.

Bolasie's tweet

Very few opposing players have received the honour of being applauded by Liverpool fans, that's for sure.

