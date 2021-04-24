VAR was once again the topic of debate during Chelsea's visit to West Ham on Saturday evening.

With the Blues 1-0 up at the London Stadium going into the final 10 minutes of the game, the hosts had a man sent off.

Centre-back Fabian Balbuena was shown a red card for a tackle on Ben Chilwell and it was an incredibly harsh call by referee Chris Kavanagh.

The Paraguayan defender made contact with the Chelsea left-back on the follow through after clearing the ball up field.

Balbuena could do nothing to avoid connecting with Chilwell's calf, but the referee still deemed his actions to be dangerous play.

Take a look at the incident for yourself below...

Video

How is that a red card?!

Shortly after the incident, Gary Lineker tweeted: "How can VAR and the referee get it so wrong? It’s just baffling. Utterly baffling."

Once again, the Match of the Day host is bang on the money. It's time the Premier League bin off VAR for good.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

