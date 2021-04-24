European Super League: Quiz on Leeds United's success

Leeds United were one of the first Premier League sides to reject the notion of a closed shop style European Super League.

Traditionally one of the biggest teams in England, the Yorkshire giants wore 'Earn It' t-shirts prior to playing Liverpool amid protests outside Elland Road, with their social media team jokingly referring to the fallen Premier League champions as the 'Merseyside Reds'.

Indeed, the whole idea of forming a league in which the current elite are protected in an environment in which they cannot be challenged would be to deny clubs with the kind of history Leeds United boast that they ever happened at all.

Part of the reason their return to the top of English football was so highly anticipated was the fact that a true giant of the game - who have played in a European Cup final no less - were ready to battle with the big boys again.

So, rather than deny these things ever happened, GIVEMESPORT are looking to celebrate history in the form of a quiz. Just how elite are your team?

How many league titles have they won? How many FA Cup finals have they played in?

Take the test below!

1 of 15 How many league titles have Leeds won? 3 4 2 5

