Spurs news: Verdict on potential Mourinho replacement Julian Nagelsmann

Following Jose Mourinho's departure on Monday, Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Julian Nagelsmann as their top target.

It what was quite an eventful day on Monday, and the Portuguese boss wasn't too far away from the headlines.

Tottenham announced that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin, and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties. This decision came just six days before the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

Moving forward, the club are now on the search for Mourinho's replacement and the north London club have apparently identified their man.

The Daily Mail have reported that Tottenham are interested in bringing RB Leipzig manager Nagelsmann to the Premier League.

The German boss is also apparently aware of Tottenham's interest in him and is reportedly open to joining Spurs in the summer. However, Nagelsmann has two years left on his deal in the Bundesliga and it could take a £10m fee to release him from his contract.

The 33-year-old manager is expected to ask for wages of around £5m a year, which is significantly less than what Mourinho earned in north London. As per the Daily Mail, the three-time Premier League winner took home around £15m a year.

Therefore, the question is, should Spurs swoop in for the Leipzig man?

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie, Josh Cole, and Sam Brookes have their say.

Tom Kelly

"Finally! Daniel Levy is on to the right decision!

"It really has been a season to forget for the north London club and it's safe to say that Levy isn't winning any popularity contests after the European Super League fiasco.

"However, if he is able to bring Nagelsmann in this summer, he may salvage some respect from the fanbase.

"During Mourinho's time in charge at the Tottenham helm, he only managed to record a win rate of 52.3%.

"By comparison, the German has achieved a win rate of just shy of 60%.

"Nagelsmann is an obvious improvement on Mourinho and based upon the wages involved in the deal, could be a far more financially viable option."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Despite their Super League status, Tottenham will have no chance of luring Julian Nagelsmann to the club.

"Indeed, with Bayern Munich reportedly keen on Naglesmann, Spurs could struggle to lure him in even with Daniel Levy's exalted opinion of his club in mind.

"One of the highest-profile young mangers in the world would surely prefer to coach a genuinely huge team who value competitiveness. Spurs, meanwhile, are a long way off where they were under Mauricio Pochettino.

"With Bayern not exactly short of money, Tottenham look likely to miss out."

Josh Cole

"With Spurs in need of a manager who will be capable of leading them into a new dawn, it is surely a no-brainer for Levy to appoint Nagelsmann as Mourinho's successor.

"Since bursting onto the scene with Hoffenheim in 2016, the German has championed an attacking style of football which Spurs have been missing since Mauricio Pochettino's departure.

"During the current campaign, RB Leipzig have scored 52 goals in the Bundesliga and are currently on course to qualify for the Champions League again which is an impressive feat given that they were only promoted to the top-tier five years ago.

"Having played a key role in Timo Werner's rise to prominence during the 2019/20 campaign in which he netted 34 goals in all competitions, there is no reason why Nagelsmann cannot get the very best out of the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min if he is handed over the reins at Spurs."

Sam Brookes

"Swerve this one.

"There is no doubting Nagelsmann’s quality as a manager – he has proven that at Leipzig over the last two years.

"But there is a feeling that he has bigger fish to fry. He has previously turned down Real Madrid, and now it seems that he has his eye on the Bayern Munich job.

"If he did come to Spurs, it seems that he would simply be viewing the club as a stepping stone to then go on to a major European club. Tottenham need someone who’s committed to staying for the long run, particularly with the instability at the club over the last 18 months.

"It seems unlikely that Nagelsmann can offer them full commitment to the role at this stage."

