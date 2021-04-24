European Super League: Quiz on Arsenal's success

The fact that Arsenal were invited to the European Super League was the subject of debate.

Indeed, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville even suggested (via Goal) he'd rather watch the champions of San Marino than The Gunners and North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur amid their struggles over the past few seasons, during his impassioned reaction to the breakaway proposal.

It must be said, of course, that Arsenal have since pulled out and then issued an apology to their supporters on their official website.

Still, the whole ugly affair has got us thinking.

Just how elite are Arsenal?

Clearly a hugely successful team, it's important not to poke fun at a club's recent relative problems just because of a decision their owners took without consulting supporters. Arsenal have obviously been a major player in world football but now seems like an apt time to look back and remember the kind of exploits that have made them such a household name around the globe.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have built a quiz for you. How elite are Arsenal? How many league titles have they won? How many FA Cups?

Take the test below!

1 of 15 How many league titles have Arsenal won? 12 13 14 11

