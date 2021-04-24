Tottenham next manager: Gareth Southgate could be targeted on one condition

Eurosport has revealed that England manager Gareth Southgate could be in the running to take charge of Tottenham next season, if the club fail to land their number one target.

What's the latest on Southgate?

It is understood that Spurs' preferred option to replace Jose Mourinho is RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann. However, if they fail to land Nagelsmann, Southgate may come into the reckoning.

Southgate has not managed at club level since leaving Middlesbrough in 2009, and is currently preparing for this summer's Euros, which start in less than two months' time.

How did he previously fare at club level?

Southgate was handed his first job in management by Middlesbrough in 2006, shortly after the club had reached the UEFA Cup final under Steve McClaren.

In his first year at the helm, Southgate led the club to 12th place, and he followed that up with another bottom half finish the following season.

His third campaign was a disaster, though. Middlesbrough finished second bottom and were relegated to the Championship. Despite starting life in the second tier strongly, Southgate was sacked in October 2009.

Can Southgate bring the best out of Harry Kane?

Although Southgate had some tough moments at Middlesbrough, he has since proven himself at international level with England. One player who he has worked very well with is Harry Kane.

Under Southgate's stewardship, Kane has netted 29 goals in 36 appearances for England, establishing himself as the country's first-choice striker, and one of the best forwards in the world.

It was also Southgate who handed Kane the England captaincy in 2017, a position that he has held ever since.

It is understood that Kane loves working with the England boss, and it seems that Southgate would be able to help the 27-year-old remain at the top of his game if he became his club manager.

Would Southgate leave England for Spurs?

Right now, that does not appear to be on the cards.

The Euros are a matter of weeks away, and Southgate has a contract with England until the 2022 World Cup. Given the exciting crop of young talent that the country is producing at the moment, it seems likely that he would want to try and improve on the fourth-placed finish that England managed back in 2018.

Yet things can change quickly in international football. If England have a poor tournament at the Euros, Southgate may feel that it is the right time to move on, which could see him return to club management.

With Tottenham having a sizeable fanbase, a relatively new stadium and one of the best strikers on the planet at their disposal, Southgate may be tempted to try his luck at the north London club.

