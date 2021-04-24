European Super League: Quiz on Everton's success

One of the most successful teams in England, Everton were one of many to be completely ignored by the grotesque plans to form a European Super League.

Indeed, the club's strong statement condemning the controversial plans spoke of a proud institution - founded 143 years ago - who understand the competitive nature of the sport, who are driven by the ambition to succeed just as much as the fear of failure.

As Pep Guardiola said, of course, it is not a sport if success is guaranteed.

While the days of Everton being a superpower are gone (for now) part of what makes their current project so interesting is the feeling behind it. Capturing one of the game's most successful ever managers in Carlo Ancelotti, signing a huge star such as James Rodriguez and the exciting plans to move into a new stadium are all driven by one thing: ambition.

So, with the ESL plans in ruins, GIVEMESPORT want to celebrate what makes the clubs not invited to the party so great in the form of a quiz.

Just how elite are Everton?

How many FA Cups have they won? How many games have they played at elite European level?

Take the test below!

1 of 15 How many top league titles have Everton won? 10 8 7 9

News Now - Sport News