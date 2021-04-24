Werder Bremen’s Marco Friedl went viral on social media on Saturday afternoon after a rather painful - but amusing - incident during the first half against Union Berlin.

Friedl was hit not once, not twice, but three times in quick succession by the ball, leaving him rolling around on the ground in agony.

Even more bizarrely, Union Berlin midfielder Robert Aldrich was the player who struck the unfortunate Friedl on all three occasions.

Football fans on Twitter are calling Friedl the “real life Scott Sterling” after the footage went viral on Twitter.

Sterling, for those unaware, is a fictional sports personality and the star of multiple internet viral videos.

The most famous of those videos is a funny sketch that sees Sterling continuously hit in the face during a penalty shoot-out.

You can watch Friedl take a battering here…

Now that’s what you call taking one for the team. Poor bloke!

Let’s check out some of the best reaction…

Fair play to Friedl for getting back up and playing on before he was subbed off after 64 minutes.

Werder Bremen lost the game 3-1, with Joel Pohjanpalo netting all three goals for the home side.

Relegation-threatened Werder currently sit 14th in the Bundesliga table, one point above the bottom three.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

