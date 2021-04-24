Chelsea took a huge step towards qualifying for next season's Champions League on Saturday.

The Blues travelled to London rivals West Ham and picked up a crucial 1-0 win thanks to 43rd-minute strike from Timo Werner.

It was a solid performance by Thomas Tuchel's side once again, with Werner enjoying one of his better days leading the line.

But the German striker was certainly not Chelsea's best player on the day.

The winner in that regard was Mason Mount, the Englishman proving once and for all that he is now the Blues' most important forward-thinking player.

West Ham just couldn't live with the 22-year-old and his supreme footballing ability.

Mount covered every blade of grass and whenever he picked up the ball in pockets of space in front of the Hammers' defence, he pretty much always wreaked havoc.

It really was one of the finest displays without a goal contribution in the Premier League this season and you can check out the Chelsea man's impressive individual highlights below.

The kid really is both world-class and the definition of a complete midfielder.

Mount's stats from the game back-up the second part of that statement, the silky playmaker leading the way in a number of departments.

Mount's stats

Well played, Mason.

Back in February after a 1-1 draw with Southampton, former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole boldly stated that Mount had the ability to be one of the club's greatest ever players.

He said on BT Sport, per The Sun: "I told him off-air when things weren't going well for Frank [Lampard], some of the players weren't standing up and pushing their chest out, his levels stayed the same and tried to drive the team.

"That's a massive sign of maturity and that's why Frank gave him the captain's armband right at the end.

"He'll go on to be one of the top players in Chelsea's history, he's that good. He's a leader now and I think he'll go on to be Chelsea captain."

At the time, many would have interpreted that statement from Cole as hyperbole, but now it's hard to disagree with the pundit.

Chelsea and England really are lucky to have Mount, a player on the road to superstardom.

