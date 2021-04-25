Kamaru Usman has once again been a nightmare, pardon the pun, for Jorge Masvidal, as the welterweight champion has successfully defended his crown at UFC 261 with one hell of a knockout.

After a tense and cagey opening round, that actually saw Masvidal defend Usman's wrestling technique pretty damn well, it was all over minutes later thanks to an absolute bomb dropped by the champion on the opponent's jaw.

With the second round brewing nicely, Masvidal mistakingly decided to laugh in the face of Usman, only to be asleep on the canvas just seconds later.

The welterweight champion landed with a HUGE blow, sending Masvidal straight to the ground, before a couple more for good measure sewed up the fight and ended the night for both fighters.

Usman vs Masvidal History

This was the second time Usman and Masvidal had shared the Octagon together, with the first fight taking place back in July of 2020.

Although it wasn't the scheduled fight for UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi, it was the one that took place after Gilbert Burns had to withdraw late on.

To his credit, Masvidal stepped up, but he was conformably put to the sword by The Nigerian Nightmare, who got the job done via unanimous decision.

Since then, Usman has shared the cage with Burns, at last, who he disposed of in round three at UFC 258 back in February.

Despite only fighting a couple of months ago, Usman was back on the canvas and was once again doing what he does best... winning fights.

Going into the rematch, the 33-year-old champion was not only putting his belt on the line, but he was also putting his undefeated status in the UFC on the line.

Yes, he's got a blemish on his professional MMA record, but when it comes to UFC, he boasts a big fat zero in the L column.

Thanks to his victory at UFC 261, his record with Dana White's company now stands at 13 wins and zero losses. His professional MMA record now reads 19 wins and one defeat.

As for Masvidal, he now has 15 defeats on his professional MMA record, with eight of them coming in UFC.

His full record reads 35 wins and 15 losses in 50 professional fights.

What's next for both fighters remains unknown, but it could be Colby Covington for Usman if White gets his way.

