Southampton players: Who did the the Saints sign these 15 stars from? Get involved now

Southampton's transfer business since securing promotion to the Premier League in 2012 has been relatively impressive as their recruitment has allowed them to become a mainstay in the division.

However, when the Saints opted to make a permanent move for Danny Ings two years ago, eyebrows were raised due to his unfortunate injury history.

Whilst there was no doubting his quality, it was certainly a risk to spend £20m on a player who wasn't guarantee to stay fit over a course of a season.

Southampton's gamble ultimately paid off as Ings has since managed to reach double-figures in terms of goals in consecutive Premier League campaigns and is now eyeing a place in England's side for the upcoming European Championship.

Whereas the 28-year-old is one of the Saints' many success stories when it comes to transfers, they do not always get value for their money as the likes of Guido Carrillo and Sofiane Boufal both failed to make a lasting impact at the club after being drafted in for significant fees.

Ahead of Southampton's clash with Leicester City next Friday, we have created a quiz based on 15 of their current stars in which you have to match up the player with the team that they were purchased from.

Can you prove that you are the ultimate Saints fan by getting every question correct?

Test out your knowledge below!

1 of 15 Who did Southampton sign Danny Ings from? Burnley Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Arsenal

News Now - Sport News