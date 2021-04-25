FIFA’s curiously named The Best Men’s Player award replaced the organisation’s World Player of the Year accolade in 2016 - and so far it’s been won by Cristiano Ronaldo (twice), Luka Modric, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Ronaldo was the inaugural winner in 2016 and then claimed the prize again the following year.

Modric won it in 2018 after lifting the Champions League with Real Madrid and helping Croatia to reach the World Cup final.

Messi won the award for the first time in 2019 - fending off competition from Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Ronaldo - while Bayern Munich’s Lewandowski is the current holder.

However, a video is currently going viral on social media which shows the audience’s reaction to Messi winning the award compared to other players.

The video starts with Ronaldo being applauded by his peers after winning the individual accolade…

Modric received the same reception when he landed his hands on the trophy…

Messi, on the other hand, saw the entire audience - including former Madrid boss Jose Mourinho - stand to their feet out of respect for the great man.

Watch the video here…

The legendary Argentine forward was the only player to receive a standing ovation.

Let’s check out some of the best reaction to the video…

Messi: Still on top as he prepares to turn 34

Messi turns 34 in June but is still regarded by millions as the best footballer in the world.

Barça’s captain has scored 33 goals and registered 14 assists in 41 matches this season.

It may turn out to be the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s final campaign with the Catalan outfit. His contract expires this summer and both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City would love to sign him.

Can Barcelona afford to keep Messi?

Now that the European Super League plan appears to be dead in the water, can Barcelona afford to keep the world’s highest-paid player even if they wanted to?

ESPN are reporting that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is working on a three-year contract that he hopes will convince Messi to stay at Camp Nou.

But Barça cannot afford to pay their greatest ever footballer what he earns at the moment - around €75 million net annually.

Messi seems to be enjoying his football again, his family are settled in the city, while Laporta’s return may also convince him to sign a new contract with his current employers.

However, until he puts pen to paper, everyone connected with Barcelona will fear the Argentina international has his heart set on leaving this summer.

