Anderson Silva, arguably the greatest UFC middleweight champion of all time, knows a thing or two about debilitating injuries.

Last night, Silva’s old nemesis Chris Weidman made his return to the middleweight scene in a clash with Uriah Hall. ‘The All American’, however, sadly fell to a horrifying leg injury reminiscent of Silva’s own disaster at UFC 168.

In Weidman’s first fight since his unanimous decision victory over Omari Akhmedov last August, he shattered his leg mere seconds into round one of the bout. Just like Silva had done in their December 2013 bout, Weidman broke his lower limb in half with a catastrophic attempt at a low kick.

After his leg shattered in half, he simply had no choice but to fall to the canvas, with referee Herb Dean waving off the contest immediately, announcing Hall as the victor, albeit in unfortunate circumstances.

Shortly after UFC 261 wrapped up with another Kamaru Usman victory over Jorge Masvidal, UFC president Dana White provided info on the Weidman situation.

Despite the horrific nature of the setback, he was reportedly in stable health and is set for emergency surgery later today.

In an admirable show of respect and decency, Anderson Silva extended some supportive words to the man who snapped his six-year win streak.

Taking to Instagram, ‘The Spider’ wrote: “My deepest and most sincere sentiments champ. Have faith, I wish you a speedy recovery. In this moment I wish you and your family light, love and knowledge. To the fans of the sport, please respect this moment of this incredible warrior and let’s wish that he is 100% very recovered soon. May God bless you and your family @chrisweidman.”

Anderson Silva returned from his injury 13 months later for a unanimous decision win over Nick Diaz. The result was later overturned, however, due to Silva testing positive for two PEDs and Diaz being caught out for marijuana.

In the years since, Silva has eaten an alarming number of losses, arguably sullying the fearsome reputation and laudable legacy he once boasted.

Hopefully Weidman can have a slightly better run when or if he makes a comeback down the road.

Having said that, a comeback isn't even on the mind right now. All everyone is hoping is that he can have a quick and pain-free recovery.

Best of luck, Chris!

News Now - Sport News